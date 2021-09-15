Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.65 and last traded at $47.65. 2,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.20.

The company has a market cap of $184.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

Get Santa Cruz County Bank alerts:

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.96 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R.

Further Reading: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santa Cruz County Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.