SaTT Price Up 13.9% This Week (SATT)

SaTT (CURRENCY:SATT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, SaTT has traded up 13.9% against the dollar. SaTT has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and $908,699.00 worth of SaTT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SaTT coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About SaTT

SATT is a coin. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. SaTT’s total supply is 12,270,063,310 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,898,181 coins. SaTT’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522.0 . SaTT’s official Twitter account is @SaTT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . SaTT’s official website is www.satt-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SaTT aims to change the transaction between advertisers and content editors to be instant, transparent and secure! The SaTT is an ERC20 token created to facilitate advertising transactions with a smart contract. No more late payments or expensive banking services. A decentralized system for quantifying the results of a campaign thanks to third-party applications and smart contract. “

SaTT Coin Trading

