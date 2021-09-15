Scala Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $6,913.00 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded down 22.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $3.18 million and approximately $6,913.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00078264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00122001 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.93 or 0.00180136 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.11 or 1.00273752 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.28 or 0.07259040 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.45 or 0.00870617 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

