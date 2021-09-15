Schroders (LON:SDR) Hits New 52-Week High Following Insider Buying Activity

Schroders plc (LON:SDR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as GBX 3,840 ($50.17) and last traded at GBX 3,809 ($49.76), with a volume of 889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,791 ($49.53).

Specifically, insider Richard Keers purchased 8 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,810 ($49.78) per share, for a total transaction of £304.80 ($398.22).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Schroders from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,485 ($45.53) to GBX 3,900 ($50.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,550 ($46.38) to GBX 3,675 ($48.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schroders from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,890 ($50.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Schroders currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,603.57 ($47.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of £10.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,692.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,594.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Schroders’s payout ratio is 0.58%.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

