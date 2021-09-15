Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Stock Position Increased by BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,223,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,633 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 5.7% of BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $48,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.44. 61,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,649. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.32. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.