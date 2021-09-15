Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,819 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $69.60. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,336. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $50.21 and a 52-week high of $71.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average of $68.04.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.