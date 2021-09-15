Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up 3.5% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 21.7% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 510,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,082,000 after buying an additional 90,890 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 654,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,089,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 743,802. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $76.81 and a 12-month high of $110.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.