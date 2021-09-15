Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Director Sells C$237,600.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.76, for a total value of C$237,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,346,656.40.

Shares of TSE SEA opened at C$22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.99. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$19.45 and a one year high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 724.52.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

