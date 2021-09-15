SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 1.2% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 15.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 2.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 10.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Hubbell by 30.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

HUBB stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $191.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $131.09 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.