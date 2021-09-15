SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,754,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $973,305,000 after acquiring an additional 37,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,845,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,087,000 after acquiring an additional 311,098 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,850,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,132,000 after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 32.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 920,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,131,000 after purchasing an additional 225,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.20.

WPC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.39. 6,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.16. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $319.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 88.61%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.