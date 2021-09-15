SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,817 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 38,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARCC. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ARCC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.09. 53,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,145,498. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.19. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.15 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.97 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 101.77% and a return on equity of 10.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.