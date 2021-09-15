SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Receives $52.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.09.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE SEAS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,797. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $50.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.51 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $58.26.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. On average, equities analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

