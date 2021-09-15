Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Xylem in the first quarter valued at $4,205,000. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Xylem by 13.9% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 150,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $132.49 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.95 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

A number of research firms recently commented on XYL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Argus started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,258 shares of company stock valued at $11,596,984. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

