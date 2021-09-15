Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.07.

Northern Trust stock opened at $110.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average is $112.60. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $123.10.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 48.03%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $562,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

