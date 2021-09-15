Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in V.F. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 320,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,457,000 after buying an additional 17,363 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 8.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 13,184 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 80.7% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 63,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after purchasing an additional 28,340 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 264.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after purchasing an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 16.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

VFC opened at $70.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $66.26 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

