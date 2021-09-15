Securian Asset Management Inc Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,438 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 38,216 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.03.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 31.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 86.96%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

