Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Church & Dwight news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 38,738 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total transaction of $3,357,809.84. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,091.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 14,660 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $1,269,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,073 shares of company stock worth $8,108,739 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $83.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $96.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.69%.

CHD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

