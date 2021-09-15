Securian Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,110 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in STERIS by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 284 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Stephens raised their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.83.

In other STERIS news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE STE opened at $215.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $226.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.34 and its 200 day moving average is $203.17.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently 27.88%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

