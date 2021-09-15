Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist dropped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $152.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.10. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

