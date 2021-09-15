Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.08.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $441.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $427.23 and its 200-day moving average is $403.26. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $314.29 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The Cooper Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other The Cooper Companies news, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,687 shares of company stock valued at $37,777,128 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

