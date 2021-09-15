Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 119 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 322.4% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $17,993,133. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $193.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $105.87 and a 1 year high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.33.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

