Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,443 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,792,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,098,000 after buying an additional 1,156,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,630,000 after buying an additional 612,259 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 8,376.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,105,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,724,000 after purchasing an additional 11,962,277 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,740,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,352,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,252,000 after purchasing an additional 585,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 73,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $900,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,322.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 659,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $8,373,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,928.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 740,864 shares of company stock worth $9,381,620. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.77.

AMCR stock opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.87. Amcor plc has a one year low of $10.26 and a one year high of $12.92.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 23.89%. Equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.1175 dividend. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 63.51%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

