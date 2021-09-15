Sei Investments Co. Buys 1,557 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 130,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $3,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TRN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock opened at $27.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.52 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 227.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.66.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

