Sei Investments Co. Buys New Holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,156,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $1,580,052,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $797,692,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $740,111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $591,674,000. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $302,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FERG. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $145.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.29. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $148.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

