Sei Investments Co. Has $3.41 Million Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 362,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,053,000 after purchasing an additional 135,731 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,314,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,901,000 after purchasing an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,094,000. Hamilton Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 718.6% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after purchasing an additional 76,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,768,000. Institutional investors own 57.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $168.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.78. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $162.53 and a one year high of $201.31. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 57.03%.

LANC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

