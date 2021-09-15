Sei Investments Co. Increases Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,860 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 38,681 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Green Plains by 56.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,231 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Green Plains by 129.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 23,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

GPRE opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.02. Green Plains Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 77,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,524.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

