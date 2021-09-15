Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 33.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,160 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MNR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,711 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 442,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,773 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after acquiring an additional 246,145 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after acquiring an additional 150,508 shares in the last quarter. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monmouth Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE MNR opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 19.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is 92.31%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Compass Point raised Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.