SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.
SLQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th.
Shares of SLQT opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00.
In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,310,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SelectQuote
Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.
