SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.83.

SLQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

Shares of SLQT opened at $13.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 13.02 and a current ratio of 13.02. SelectQuote has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $188.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.58 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SelectQuote news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.28 per share, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Robert Danker purchased 117,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,516,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,266,198.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLQT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,457,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,574,000 after buying an additional 4,964,413 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 806.7% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,741,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,826,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SelectQuote by 1,835.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,839,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,405 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in SelectQuote in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,310,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.