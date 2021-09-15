Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Receives $13.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

SNSE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Sensei Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The firm has a market cap of $355.43 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.43.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sensei Biotherapeutics news, insider Robert Hamilton Pierce sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $49,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,472 shares of company stock worth $212,884 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 365.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

