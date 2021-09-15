Serum Market Capitalization Achieves $537.24 Million (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Serum has traded 32.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $537.24 million and $749.36 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for $10.74 or 0.00022370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063921 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002874 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $71.82 or 0.00149522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00014296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.97 or 0.00805647 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00046424 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 161,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Serum Coin Trading

