ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,755 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $76,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

NOW opened at $645.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.00 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $600.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $538.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 768.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 422 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.69, for a total transaction of $271,215.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at $454,381.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,094 shares of company stock worth $17,810,772. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.90.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

