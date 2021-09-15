SFE Investment Counsel Acquires 2,650 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSCP. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.0% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of BSCP stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,144. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.29. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.63.

