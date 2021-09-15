SFE Investment Counsel Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCO. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,431,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,793,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,616,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,011,000 after purchasing an additional 441,802 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 570.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 390,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 332,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,411,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,292,000 after purchasing an additional 288,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,010. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.20. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.10 and a 52 week high of $22.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.