SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,597 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Shares of BA traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $212.43. The stock had a trading volume of 222,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319,883. The company has a market cap of $124.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.45 and a 200 day moving average of $235.74.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. increased their price objective on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.