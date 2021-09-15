SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

SFE Investment Counsel boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in 3M by 94.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,404,000 after acquiring an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in 3M by 15.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,071,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,086,000 after acquiring an additional 682,530 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 37.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,142,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $412,845,000 after purchasing an additional 584,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 283.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 786,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $151,505,000 after purchasing an additional 581,300 shares during the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.92.

In other news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $183.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,369. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $196.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The company has a market capitalization of $106.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

