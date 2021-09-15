Short Interest in Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Grows By 737.3%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 737.3% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ABILF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Ability has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.
Ability Company Profile
