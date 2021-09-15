Short Interest in Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) Grows By 737.3%

Ability Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABILF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, an increase of 737.3% from the August 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ABILF opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Ability has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28.

Ability Company Profile

Ability, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides interception, geolocation, and cyber intelligence tools. It serves to security and intelligence agencies, military forces, law enforcement agencies, and homeland security agencies worldwide through its subsidiaries. The company offers a broad range of lawful interception, decryption, cyber and geolocation solutions for cellular and satellite communication.

