Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Rises By 1,030.5%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,300 shares, an increase of 1,030.5% from the August 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.02 on Wednesday. APT Systems has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.01.
About APT Systems
