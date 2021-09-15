Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Rises By 1,030.5%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,300 shares, an increase of 1,030.5% from the August 15th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,604,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:APTY opened at 0.02 on Wednesday. APT Systems has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.01.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a development stage company with interest in the creation of innovative equities trading platform, stock research tools and visualization solutions for the financial markets. Its services include mobile trading app development, data driven applications technology and trading platform.

