Short Interest in ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Grows By 300.0%

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Wednesday. ASR Nederland has a 52-week low of $19.88 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of ASR Nederland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ASR Nederland to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

