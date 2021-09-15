Short Interest in Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) Declines By 95.8%

Azarga Uranium Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZZUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the August 15th total of 206,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AZZUF opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. Azarga Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.25.

Get Azarga Uranium alerts:

Azarga Uranium Company Profile

Azarga Uranium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. Its projects include Dewey Burdock, South Dakota; Centennial, Colorado; and Kyzyl Ompul, Kyrgyz Republic. The company was founded on February 10, 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Azarga Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azarga Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.