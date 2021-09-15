Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Drops By 74.5%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BHLL opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.59.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties. The company focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Bunker Hill mine, which includes 440 patented mining claims covering an area of approximately 5700 acres located in Idaho.

