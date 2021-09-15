Short Interest in Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Drops By 74.5%

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 74.5% from the August 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BHLL opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Bunker Hill Mining has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $0.59.
About Bunker Hill Mining
Read More: What is a good dividend yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Bunker Hill Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunker Hill Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.