Short Interest in CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) Increases By 353.8%

CannLabs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a growth of 353.8% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS CANL opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.05. CannLabs has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.65.

About CannLabs

CannLabs, Inc engages in the provision of intellectual property, proprietary cloud-based analytics solutions and scientific methods to serve the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Genifer Murray on January 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

