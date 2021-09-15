Short Interest in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Drops By 84.1%

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 84.1% from the August 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 640,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after purchasing an additional 76,348 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 612,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 86,193 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,767,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 558,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 81,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,368,000. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

