Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Drops By 89.5%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the August 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,013. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.70. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $24.68.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.