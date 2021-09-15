Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Rises By 418.4%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a growth of 418.4% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 321,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 62,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FEI opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $8.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

