Short Interest in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) Declines By 73.3%

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 73.3% from the August 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freedom Acquisition I stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,247 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Freedom Acquisition I worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FACT traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,259. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.70. Freedom Acquisition I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Freedom Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

