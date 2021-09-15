Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) Declines By 80.6%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF stock. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NASDAQ:QYLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 153,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,445,000. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF accounts for about 3.0% of KLK Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. KLK Capital Management LLC owned 16.88% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF alerts:

QYLG stock opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.04. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.