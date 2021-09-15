Short Interest in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Grows By 1,600.0%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSAQ. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter valued at $2,246,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the first quarter valued at $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 624,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 196,871 shares in the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HSAQ opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.31. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

