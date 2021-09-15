Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Declines By 81.3%

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

JRONY traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.75. 2,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.