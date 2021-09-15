Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Declines By 81.3%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

JRONY traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.75. 2,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.24. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $30.45 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.