Short Interest in Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Rises By 300.0%

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on FINMY. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FINMY opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Leonardo has a one year low of $2.31 and a one year high of $4.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average is $4.08.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

