Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Increases By 461.1%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 461.1% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of IIF opened at $27.67 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.57 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, GP Brinson Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

